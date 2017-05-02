We’ve turned the calendar page to the brand-spanking merry month of May, which promises to bring flowers and sunshine and many outdoor programs, and we’re all wishing on stars and dandelion fuzz and four-leaf clovers that we can finally get outdoor projects underway, especially in our rain-soaked vegetable garden beds.

—

It’s wonderful to see students of all ages participating in baseball, track and other spring sports, and these dedicated athletes show us every day how hard work and competition keeps them healthy and fit. We can learn valuable lessons in teamwork and positive attitudes just from being around our kids and watching them participate in competitions around the community and state.

—

Springtime at Western Oregon University gives us all an opportunity to attend music, dance and theater presentations ranging from vocal recitals to orchestra performances. We are so fortunate to have so many bright and talented shining stars right in our midst — and it’s truly a pleasure to enjoy an afternoon or evening in the company of such young and enthusiastic performers. Many programs are free to the public or the admission price is very reasonable, and an opportunity to show the students how much we appreciate such talent, knowledge and dedication.

—

May is National Historic Preservation Month — and MI Town residents and visitors are fortunate to not only live in historic communities, but we have access to all kinds of information that’s available to everyone.

—

Restore Oregon magazine recently published an article featuring the recent restoration of the J.S. Cooper Building in Independence. The article is easily accessed from the city of Independence web site (www.ci.independence.or.us). Tab to Historic Independence, then click on the article. Many other Restore Oregon articles are available on their web site.

—

This Saturday’s Monmouth Senior Center Community Breakfast has an added treat in store for everyone. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. for those hungry for both local history and outstanding food. From 9:30 until 11 a.m., you’ll have the opportunity to meet Kyle Janssen, who formerly worked with the Oregon Heritage Commission. Janssen will share his stories of online research about our communities, using archived information from copies of historic Monmouth newspapers from days gone by. Polk County Cemetery Savers will speak of restoration projects of local private cemeteries.

—

Be sure to visit the Independence farmers markets in the Umpqua Bank parking lot and at the amphitheater to get fresh fruits and veggies for the upcoming week, and don’t forget to stop by the Friends of the Monmouth Library spring book sale in the meeting room for great bargains on books. The Monmouth Garden Club sale will be right outside the meeting room.