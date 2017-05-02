Pedee News

Betty Forry, our favorite 104-year-old, passed away on April 21. She had lived here in Pedee since 1965, when she and her husband Jim moved here from Southern California, which got Jim out of the stress that contributed to his high blood pressure and allowed him to have the Borzoi (dog) he had dreamed of owning. Betty’s life was dedicated to making a happy and comfortable home for Jim, which she did until he died here in Pedee in 1991. Daughter June joined Betty here in 2002. There will be a service for Betty at Womer Cemetery on Saturday at 2 p.m.

—

Pam Burbank just returned from a week on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Her son and his wife, Jon and Maiya Burbank, gave her the trip for her birthday. The best part of the trip was swimming in the ocean every day and attending a luau. The worst part was a six-mile hike, rated strenuous. A walking stick helped, but Pam returned with a broken shoe. One day they swam in strong waves, where Jon lost his wedding ring in the rough surf, not to be found after an hour’s search.

—

The Burbank family was saddened to hear of the loss of Aaron’s brother and sister-in-law Lyle and Terri Burbank’s grandson, Cole Burbank, 16. Cole was the son of their youngest son Matthew and lived in Camas, Wash.

—

On Thursday, I went with friends Jim and Donna Wernz, of Philomath, to a talk by David Brauner, OSU Department of Anthropology and Ft. Hoskins buff. His talk was titled “Rebirth of a Civil War Military Fort,” and some of the talk was about the Vandenberg’s old house here on Pedee Creek Road, commonly called the Sheridan House, which was moved back to the side of the fort in 2013. Interestingly, Phil Sheridan never lived in the house, as he was only a lieutenant when he was stationed at Ft. Hoskins, so the house is now called, “The Commander’s House,” as fort commander Captain Christopher Augur lived in it. Because of its ties to both Sheridan and Augur, it is considered one of the most significant houses in Oregon, Brauner told us. At this point, the outside of the house has gone through much renovation at the Ft. Hoskins site, and is scheduled to be renovated on the interior in the near future.