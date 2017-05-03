School Notes

LVCS enrollment open for 2017-18

BRIDGEPORT — Luckiamute Valley Charter Schools is a tuition-free public school serving the Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, and Falls City communities.

Open enrollment for the 2017-18 school year started Monday. The school has some openings in grades kindergarten through eighth.

Elementary grades attend the school’s Bridgeport campus and middle school students attend at Pedee.

For more information: 503-623-4837.

CEA names teachers of the year

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The Central Education Association Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2017 is Natalie Nieubuurt.

Natalie Nieubuurt teaches history at Talmadge Middle School.

“Natalie has a great rapport with students as her personality reflects someone who is kind, reasonable, and fair,” a colleague wrote about Nieubuurt.

The CEA Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2017 is Pam Young.

Pam Young teaches third grade at Ash Creek Elementary School.

Her colleagues describe her as “an exemplary role model for all teachers” and have noted her compassion as she meets the needs of all her students. As a consequence, her students become willing learners who function well in their school community.