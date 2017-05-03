Wou Opens Campus For Eclipse Rentals

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University is open for eclipse viewers. The college is renting dorms, apartments and camping spots — both for tents and recreational vehicles — for the weekend of the Great American Eclipse, Aug. 19 and 20.

Costs vary, depending on accommodations, and apartments are selling fast, said Erin McDonough, executive director of strategic communications and marketing.

WOU is charging enough to cover its costs, and won’t see much — or any — additional revenue from renting space, McDonough said.

“We have staffing that has to be on site, cleaning, keeping the lights on,” she said. “We’re not making money.”

When renting dorm rooms, expect a college experience — down to bringing or renting your own linens.

Some rooms come with private bathrooms, but many will share. Campers will have access to the team showers in the New Physical Education Building and porta-potties, McDonough said.

The Werner University Center will be open for food, but no meal plans will be offered, McDonough said.

“It’s the community partnership,” she said. “We thought that we would encourage people to take advantage of what’s in town.”

A few activities will be available on campus, such as a possible football scrimmage, but mostly WOU will be a place to stay.

“We’re encouraging people to go to the Independence events and to Monmouth Sunday night for their concert,” McDonough said.

Bus routes are being planned to connect Western Oregon to downtown Independence Friday through Monday morning during the Indy Goes Dark festival.

For more information about renting camping or a room at WOU: wou.edu

/eclipse/lodging or call 503-838-8658.

For more on Indy Goes Dark: IndependenceGoesDark.com.