Ballots Are Due

POLK COUNTY — It’s time to get that ballot in.
The May 16 Special District election will see races for local school boards, fire districts, cemetery districts water districts, plus bond measures from Polk County and Southwestern Polk Rural Fire Protection District.
Ballots have to be received at the Polk County Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. Election Night. Postmarks will not count, so if you waited too long, here’s the dropbox locations:
• Polk County Clerk’s Office — 850 Main St., Dallas, on the second floor or a drop box is located on the east side of the courthouse.
• Falls City — Wagner Community Library, 111 N. Main St., Falls City.
• Grand Ronde — Governance Center, 9615 Grand Ronde Road, Grand Ronde.
• Independence — Independence City Hall, 555 S. Main St., Independence.
• Monmouth — Monmouth Public Library, 168 ECOLS St. S, Monmouth.
• Western Oregon University — Werner University Center, 345 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth.
• West Salem — Roth’s Market, 1130 Wallace Road NW, Salem.
Here’s the list of local races and measures that will be on the ballot on May 16:
Chemeketa Community College
Zone 2: Ronald L. Pittman
Central School District Board of Directors
Position 2: Salvador Diaz; Peggy Clyne
Position 4: Jerry J. Shinkle
Position 5: Kristina Mann; Steve Milligan
Position 6: Donn Wahl
Position 7: Darcy Kirk
Dallas School District Board of Directors
Position 1: Ivan Wm. Barnes; Dave Hunt
Position 3: Jon Woods
Position 4: Michael Blanchard
Falls City School District Board of Directors
Position 1: Kristy Majors
Position 3: Larry Sickles
Position 5: Bret J. Davis
Perrydale School District Board of Directors
Position 2: Trina Comerford
Position 3: Daniel Jones
Position 5: No candidate filed
Polk County Fire District No. 1
Position 1: Dennis Kings
Position 2: Freeman Stutzman
Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District
Position 1: David Gwinner
Position 3: Kenneth Gardner
Position 5: Rod Watson
Ash Creek Water Control District
Positions 1, 5, 7, 8, and 9: no candidates filed
Position 3: Madeline Fisher
Buell Red Prairie Water District
Positions 1, 2 and 3: No candidates filed
Rock Creek Water Control District
Director 4: Jim Neal
Dallas Cemetery District
Director 1: Michael J. Bollman
Director 2: Mary L. Gardner
Director 4: Violet Starks-Fetters
Fir Crest Cemetery District
Director 4: James Warren; Terry Gibson
Hilltop Cemetery District
Director 4: Raymond Godfrey; Michael Powers
Pedee Cemetery District
Position 1: Ted Osgood
Position 2: Daniel Russell
Salt Creek Cemetery District
Director 4: Albert Ratzlaff; Tim Buhler
Measure 27-124: Polk County facilities maintenance improvements bond for 10 years and $10 million
Measure 27-125: Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District bond for 15 years and $5 million.
