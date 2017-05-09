Ballots Are Due

POLK COUNTY — It’s time to get that ballot in.

The May 16 Special District election will see races for local school boards, fire districts, cemetery districts water districts, plus bond measures from Polk County and Southwestern Polk Rural Fire Protection District.



Ballots have to be received at the Polk County Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. Election Night. Postmarks will not count, so if you waited too long, here’s the dropbox locations:

• Polk County Clerk’s Office — 850 Main St., Dallas, on the second floor or a drop box is located on the east side of the courthouse.

• Falls City — Wagner Community Library, 111 N. Main St., Falls City.

• Grand Ronde — Governance Center, 9615 Grand Ronde Road, Grand Ronde.

• Independence — Independence City Hall, 555 S. Main St., Independence.

• Monmouth — Monmouth Public Library, 168 ECOLS St. S, Monmouth.

• Western Oregon University — Werner University Center, 345 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth.

• West Salem — Roth’s Market, 1130 Wallace Road NW, Salem.

Here’s the list of local races and measures that will be on the ballot on May 16:

Chemeketa Community College

Zone 2: Ronald L. Pittman

Central School District Board of Directors

Position 2: Salvador Diaz; Peggy Clyne

Position 4: Jerry J. Shinkle

Position 5: Kristina Mann; Steve Milligan

Position 6: Donn Wahl

Position 7: Darcy Kirk

Dallas School District Board of Directors

Position 1: Ivan Wm. Barnes; Dave Hunt

Position 3: Jon Woods

Position 4: Michael Blanchard

Falls City School District Board of Directors

Position 1: Kristy Majors

Position 3: Larry Sickles

Position 5: Bret J. Davis

Perrydale School District Board of Directors

Position 2: Trina Comerford

Position 3: Daniel Jones

Position 5: No candidate filed

Polk County Fire District No. 1

Position 1: Dennis Kings

Position 2: Freeman Stutzman

Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District

Position 1: David Gwinner

Position 3: Kenneth Gardner

Position 5: Rod Watson

Ash Creek Water Control District

Positions 1, 5, 7, 8, and 9: no candidates filed

Position 3: Madeline Fisher

Buell Red Prairie Water District

Positions 1, 2 and 3: No candidates filed

Rock Creek Water Control District

Director 4: Jim Neal

Dallas Cemetery District

Director 1: Michael J. Bollman

Director 2: Mary L. Gardner

Director 4: Violet Starks-Fetters

Fir Crest Cemetery District

Director 4: James Warren; Terry Gibson

Hilltop Cemetery District

Director 4: Raymond Godfrey; Michael Powers

Pedee Cemetery District

Position 1: Ted Osgood

Position 2: Daniel Russell

Salt Creek Cemetery District

Director 4: Albert Ratzlaff; Tim Buhler

Measure 27-124: Polk County facilities maintenance improvements bond for 10 years and $10 million

Measure 27-125: Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District bond for 15 years and $5 million.

