Central Roundup: Baseball Wins Two Of Three Against Rebels

INDEPENDENCE — Central’s softball team won two of three games last week.

The Panthers defeated South Albany 15-4 on May 2 and Crescent Valley 12-2 on May 3 before losing to Lebanon 6-2 on Friday.

Central entered the week in third place in the Mid-Willamette Conference. The Panthers are two games behind Silverton for second and one game ahead of Lebanon for fourth.

Central played Dallas Tuesday after press time.

The Panthers play at Corvallis for a doubleheader Wednesday (today) at 3 p.m. Central closes out the regular season with a nonleague game at home against Gladstone Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL TAKES TWO FROM SOUTH ALBANY: Central’s baseball team won two of three games against South Albany.

The Panthers won 11-1 on May 2 before losing 3-1 on May 3. Central bounced back for a 14-1 win on Thursday.

The Panthers close out the regular season at Lebanon Wednesday (today) and at Scappoose on Saturday for a nonleague game.