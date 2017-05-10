Dallas Roundup: Softball Improves To 15-0

DALLAS — The wins keep on coming for Dallas’ softball team. The Dragons defeated Crescent Valley, Corvallis and Silverton last week to improve to 15-0 in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

Dallas opened the week with 13-3 and 19-0 wins over the Raiders on May 2. The Dragons defeated Corvallis 10-0 on May 3 and Silverton 10-5 on Friday.

Olivia Nelson had eight hits against Crescent Valley.

Lauren Wallace had four hits and four RBIs during the team’s first game against the Raiders.

With the wins, the Dragons clinched the MWC title.

Dallas played Central Tuesday after press time. The Dragons host Lebanon Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and South Albany Friday at 4:30 p.m. before closing out the regular season with a nonleague game at Tualatin on May 17. The first round of the state softball championships will be held May 24.

BASEBALL LOSES THREE TO CV: Dallas’ baseball team dropped three games to league-leading Crescent Valley last week. The Raiders defeated the Dragons 10-3 on May 2, 10-0 on May 3, and 20-7 on Friday.

The losses dropped Dallas’ record to 14-9 overall and 11-7 in Mid-Willamette Conference play. The Dragons entered the week tied for third with Lebanon.

Dallas closes out the regular season by hosting Corvallis Wednesday (today) at 4:30 p.m. before playing at Corvallis on Friday. The Spartans entered the week in second.

The top two teams in the MWC earn an automatic berth to the state tournament. The third and fourth seeds will host a play-in game on May 19.

The fifth and sixth-place teams will play on the road for the play-in round.