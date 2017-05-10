Dragons Jump, Hurdle To Districts

DALLAS — Expectations are high among Dallas’ boys and girls track and field teams entering the Mid-Willamette Conference district track and field championships, Friday and Saturday at Lebanon High School.

“We have a chance to send 10 to 12 kids to state, but they will need to perform well,” coach Bill Masei said. “Our goal is to be a top three finisher on the girls side and a district champion on the boys side.”

For the boys, Trevor Cross will enter the race ranked first in the MWC in the 3,000-meter run. Cross is the lone runner from the MWC to record a time faster than 9 minutes (8 minutes, 52.13 seconds). Cody Webb enters ranked tied for second in the 100 and 110 hurdles, and third in the 300 hurdles.

Jacob Deming will look to make his mark in track and field events. He’s ranked first in the 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump and pole vault.

Masei also expects strong performances from Aaron White (ranked second in the triple jump and third in the long jump), Jake Collins (second in the pole vault), and throwers Justin Ingram and Jacob Ronco.

“The strongest events for the boys will be the jumps and hurdles, along with the distance races,” Masei said.

The girls will also boast a strong lineup — particularly in the jump and hurdle events.

“Dallas will be led by Jenifer Webb in the long jump and hurdles, Stefani Tallon in the hurdles, Kayley Sayer in the jumps and javelin, and Haley Van Well in the jumps,” Masei said.

Webb will enter the weekend ranked first in the MWC in the long jump and second in the 100 hurdles.

Sayer is ranked second in the long jump and third in the triple jump. Van Well — a freshman — is second in the triple jump. Tallon will enter ranked third in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

If each athlete performs up to his or her potential, expect to see the Dragons in the mix for team titles — and in a position to send a large contingent to state, including chances for a few surprises.

“A dark horse in the 300 hurdles will be Jake Collins and Malakai Conella in the sprints for the boys,” Masei said. “For the girls, Harlie Mounce, Regann Gavin and Amelia Burgess.”

For Dallas, the focus has been on getting athletes ready to perform at their best when it matters most. This weekend, the Dragons will get their chance to show what they’re capable of.

“We’ve been keeping them fresh and sharp for this meet,” Masei said.