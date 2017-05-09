Dsd Schools To Have Busy Building Summer

DALLAS — Schools in Dallas School District are heading into a summer of construction.

Contractors and district maintenance staff will be on a compressed schedule to complete nearly $7 million of work in three different schools in the time students are away. The projects — building multi-purpose cafeteria/kitchens at Lyle and Oakdale elementary schools and seismic upgrades at Whitworth Elementary — are paid for with either a voter-approved maintenance bond money or grant. Contracts for those were approved last month.

“We are in the process of reviewing those contracts and we’re applying for permits for the three projects,” said Kevin Montague, the district’s facilities director.

He said the buildings are being prepped for the projects, work that included asbestos abatement at Whitworth over spring break. Getting that project out of the way allows construction to start immediately after school ends.

Montague said the project was organized and completed on time.

“We have a challenge coming at us this summer, but after what happened over spring break, I’m confident we have the right team in place,” he said.

In other business, the district’s Energy Incentive Program application is awaiting final authorization. The grant could bring the district as much as $900,000.

“We are currently looking at failing, end-of-life HVAC equipment replacement and district-wide LED lighting upgrades for this program,” Montague said.