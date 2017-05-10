Finding A Connection

DALLAS — When Josh Dudley and Zac Price first started playing together this season, things were a bit rough around the edges.

“We were disconnected,” Dudley said. “We struggled with coordination and when to switch. Sometimes the ball would go over one of our heads and we would both be in the same area.”

Often times Price, who had tennis experience, but hadn’t played for the Dragons before this spring, would rely on Dudley.

“I relied on Josh more in the beginning of the season,” Price said. “But now, I can say to him, I got this one.”

Things were a bit smoother on May 3. Price and Dudley defeated Silverton 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 and are seeded fifth entering the Mid-Willamette Conference district championships Wednesday (today) through Friday.

“We worked on fundamentals,” Price said. “We worked on placing our shots and to know that you don’t always have to go for the big shot.”

In recent weeks, the two have seemingly found their stride.

“Our play is totally different,” Dudley said. “We’re being more aggressive.”

They will need that aggressiveness at districts. The top four pairs advance to state.

Dudley and Price open the tournament against South Albany and a possible matchup with the first- and fourth ranked doubles pairs later in the tournament.

It will be a grueling few days, but Dudley and Price think they know what it will take to be successful.

“We have to calm down and focus on every point,” Price said. “And then we have to move on to the next one because every point counts.”

Caedmon Blair is seeded fifth in the singles bracket and opens play against Lebanon’s Roberto de Jong.

None of Dallas’ girls are seeded entering the district tournament.

In singles play, Karlie Dalke will play top seeded Anna Kern, of Corvallis, in the first round. Kinzi Boer faces South Albany’s Samantha Axall; Addie Gillette plays Lebanon’s Miriam Birrueta; and Molly Peffley plays South Albany’s Kambria Luckenbach.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles play advances to state.

For results, visit www.polkio.com and follow the Itemizer-Observer on Twitter: @PolkIOSports.