Panthers Face Tough Draw

INDEPENDENCE — Central boys tennis coach Patti Youngren knows each of her players has a tough road ahead at the Mid-Willamette Conference district championships.

But the Panthers are ready to come out swinging.

There will be a few changes in Central’s lineup.

Chris Polanco will switch from singles to doubles and join forces with Justin Landers.

“Chris really improved a lot this year, but understands he is no match for the club players,” Youngren said. “He will step over to play doubles. It’s a different game, but Chris has acquired many shots this year, so he will do well.”

Nathaniel Miller, Landers’ partner throughout much of the season, has chosen not to play, Youngren said.

Youngren also hopes to see a strong tournament from Cade Magill and Jorge Hernandez-Soto.

“Cade has won more games than anyone on the team,” she said. “Jorge has played pretty scrappy and can stay in points.”

Joel Robison may have the most difficult path, opening against Crescent Valley’s Bojan Soskic. Soskic is seeded second.

The girls will face a tough road in districts.

None of the singles or doubles players are seeded, but singles players like Diana Huerta, Julia Hamar and Kylie Smith or the doubles pairs like Annika Riddell and Katelyn Trevino could surprise.

“We have several who could do well in consolation if they play well,” girls coach Dave Eble said. “Based on the regular season, we do not have anyone in line to qualify for state, but there is always the chance they could have a good tournament and qualify for state.”

