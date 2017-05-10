0

Perrydale Roundup: Baseball Splits With East Linn Christian

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report

As of Wednesday, May 10, 2017

PERRYDALE — Perrydale’s baseball team defeated Country Christian 6-4 on May 2 before splitting a doubleheader with East Linn Christian on Thursday. The Pirates won 11-1 before losing 14-4. Dustin Silver went 2-for-3 with three RBI in the first game. Perrydale also lost to Western Mennonite 9-2 n Friday. The Pirates entered the week 3-8 overall and 3-7 in Special District 2 play. Perrydale played St. Paul Tuesday after press time. The Pirates play at Central Linn Thursday at 4:30 p.m. before hosting Regis Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Perrydale’s softball team defeated Western Mennonite 17-6 on Friday. The Pirates play at Western Mennonite on Friday, at Delphian on Monday and at Nestucca on Tuesday.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)