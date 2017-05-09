School Notes

WOU names Cassity new dean

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University named Kathleen Cassity, of Honolulu, as the new dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Cassity is the assistant interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Hawaii Pacific University and also served there as chairperson of the Department of English and Applied Linguistics. She received her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in English at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Cassity will begin work at WOU in August. Professor Rob Winningham filled the role of interim dean of LAS during the 2016-17 academic year.

Whitworth awarded second seismic grant

DALLAS — Whitworth Elementary School received a second grant to make seismic improvements is the school’s gym.

The $700,160 grant brings the total amount the school has received for seismic upgrades to about $2.2 million.

“For Whitworth, that will take care of the entire building,” said Kevin Montague, the district facilities director.

Oregon’s Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program, managed by Business Oregon provided the funding. The program rewarded $153.6 million in grants for school and emergency services facilities. Of that total, $125 million went to schools.

DSD board praises Supt. Johnstone

DALLAS — The Dallas School Board commended Superintendent Michelle Johnstone in her annual review, approved April 24.

The evaluation recap letter, written by board member Mike Bollman, listed 10 of Johnstone’s accomplishments during the 2016-17 school year, including her efforts on communication and transparency, building relationships in the community, and positive interaction with the district’s unions.

“We look forward to working with Michelle on our mutually agreed upon goals for the upcoming year,” the evaluation letter read. “Overall, the board commends Michelle Johnstone for her outstanding leadership and positive efforts to bring continuous improvements to our schools.”

McDonalds awards school grants

INDEPENDENCE — Randy and Alicia Beaulaurier, local McDonald’s owner/operators, have made contributions totaling $2,776 in grants to schools to support academics and promote the growth of arts and athletics programs in Albany, Dallas and Independence.

Each grant will be applied to academics, athletics, or art, depending on the specific needs of each school, with principals and teachers being involved to ensure the grants have as large an impact as possible.

Polk County school programs that received funding include LaCreole Middle School, STEM — $650; and Talmadge Middle School, Choir — $650

Anderson is ‘Community Educator’

SALEM — The Oregon Association of Community and Continuing Education gave Chemeketa instructor GwenEllyn Anderson its Community Educator of the Year award at a May 3 event.

A student from Andersons French for Travelers class nominated her for the award, citing in the entry, “GwenEllyn is probably the most creative teacher I have ever had. She presents the material through lecture, interactive games of various sorts, videos, and dialogue, to name a few of the things she has used.”

Anderson has worked at Chemeketa since 1991 and was among the first faculty to teach online classes for the college.

The French for Travelers class is just one of the hundreds of noncredit classes Chemeketa offers the community each quarter. For more information: 503-399-4949.