Wou Roundup: Baseball Earns Gnac Title

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon’s baseball team clinched the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s regular season title after splitting four games with Northwest Nazarene.

WOU split the opening doubleheader, falling 5-2 before winning 11-3 on Thursday. The Wolves won 20-2 before losing 6-3 on Friday.

Western Oregon racked up 20 hits during the first game on Friday. Jacob Martinez had four hits and three RBIs, helping the Wolves build a 15-0 lead after the second inning.

WOU has won the GNAC’s regular season title 14 of the last 16 years.

Western Oregon advances to the GNAC Championships Wednesday (today) through Friday in Portland.

The Wolves open the double elimination tournament by hosting Montana State Billings Wednesday (today) at 7 p.m.

The winner plays the winner of Northwest Nazarene vs. Central Washington on Friday. The losers from each game play each other in an elimination game on Friday.

SOFTBALL FALLS IN CONFERENCE TITLE GAME: Western Oregon’s softball team advanced to the championship game of the GNAC Softball Championships on Sunday before falling to Western Washington 5-0.

The Wolves advanced by defeating Central Washington twice, beating the Wildcats 4-3 on Friday and 8-6 on Saturday, but WOU lost to Western Washington twice during the double elimination tournament.

Western Oregon finishes the season with a 29-24 record overall. The Wolves did not play a home game during the 2017 season.

RIBICH WINS 1,500 IN EUGENE: Western Oregon junior David Ribich led Western Oregon’s track and field team at the Oregon Twilight meet in Eugene on Friday. Ribich won the men’s 1,500-meter invitational race with a time of 3 minutes, 45.01 seconds.

Grayson Burke led the women’s team with a second-place finish in the 400 in 58.67.

At the Linfield Open on Saturday, Olivia Woods won the women’s 400 in 57.19, while teammate Megan Rose took second in 57.89. Burke took second in the 800 (2:21.21). Sawyer Heckard won the men’s 3,000 steeplechase in 10:05.24. AJ Holmberg took second in the 800 (1:51.90), and Wesley Gray placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 13.86 meters.

Western Oregon will host the GNAC Championships on Friday and Saturday. Field events begin at 2 p.m. Friday.