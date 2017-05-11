Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

• Polk County Republican Women — 11:30 a.m., Murphy’s Restaurant, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. No-host lunch available; everyone welcome. 503-623-5759.



• Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Free Blood Pressure Check Clinic — 2 to 3 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (surgery admitting area), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.

• Monmouth Senior Center Music Jam — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Open to the public; musicians of all types welcome. 503-838-5678.

• Dallas American Legion Post No. 20 — 7 p.m., Academy Building, Room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-831-3971.

—

THURSDAY, MAY 11

• Independence Downtown Association — 8 a.m., Independence Grill, 154 S. Main St., Independence. A meeting of business people regarding the vitality of Independence and its downtown area. 503-580-8525.

• Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

• Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Young Professionals Networking — 5:30 to 7: p.m., Business Crawl (will visit Cedar Salon, First American Title and West Valley Tap House), 135 SW Mill St., Dallas. After-hours social event for Polk County young professionals, aged 21-45. Host: Jennifer Bradley, 503-623-5513.

• Homework, Hoops and Hotdogs — 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 SW 13th St., Dallas. Free help with homework for students in middle and high school. 503-917-9822, Nona Springer.

• Polk County Bounty Market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Academy Building lawn, on the corner of Main and Academy streets, Dallas. 503-623-2564.

—

FRIDAY, MAY 12

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

• Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-399-0599.

• The Arc of Polk County Dance and Karaoke Night — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. For adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Admission: $3 (staffers and family admitted free). Snacks available for purchase. 541-223-3261.

• Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

—

SATURDAY, MAY 13

• Donation Yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Dallas Yoga and Balance Studio, 115 SE Court St., Dallas. Bring a few cans of food or cash to donate to the food bank. 503-999-8016.

• Guthrie Park Country Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Admission: $5 per person; $15 immediate family rate; children 12 and under free. 503-623-0809.

• The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.

• Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

—

SUNDAY, MAY 14

• Buell Grange Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m., Buell Grange Hall, 5970 Mill Creek Road, just off Highway 22 northwest of Dallas. $6. 503-623-8462 or 503-843-4703.



—

MONDAY, MAY 15

• Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon — 11:30 a.m., Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. 503-623-2564.

• Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

• Polk County Battle Buddies support group — 6 to 8 p.m. Support group for Polk County veterans. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Free. 503-480-6254.

• Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

• Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice – coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.



—

TUESDAY, MAY 16

• Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Open to children pre-kindergarten and younger with parent/adult. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free.

• Family Building Blocks Dallas play group — 10 a.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. Suite 216. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 503-877-8473.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Philip Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill St., Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

• Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club — 7 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School library, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288.

• Polk County Coin Club — 7 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-362-9123.

• Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

—

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Day-2-Day Diabetes Support Group — 3 to 4 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (main conference room inside main entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.