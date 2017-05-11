Gardeners Plant Sale

RICKREALL — Thousands of plants, including 3,500 tomato starts, will line the tables of the 27th annual Polk County Master Gardeners sale on Mother’s Day weekend.

The sale will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Rickreall.

“We’ve added a greater variety of vegetable plants, more of them and have more room to display them,” said Darrell Ward, plant sale chair.

In addition to the tomatoes, more than 1,500 other vegetables will be for sale, including squash, broccoli, eggplant, cucumbers, lettuce, melons and more.

The popular 6-pack size will be for sale this year. An impressive number of culinary herbs, annual and perennials flowers, hanging baskets, trees, shrubs and ornamental grasses will also be available, as will grafted vegetables.

“You’ll be able to purchase some tomatoes we’ve grafted on a hardier root stock to grow bigger, faster, stronger and resist disease,” said Dale Jordan, Master Gardeners lead grafter. “Since we’ve done our own grafting this year, we will be able to offer the grafted tomatoes at an affordable price.”

In addition to plants, the Country Store returns with yard art, tea pots, tools, bird cages, planters, pots and more.

The plant sale will be held inside rain or shine. Admission and parking are free, and credit cards are accepted.