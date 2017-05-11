0

Kingsella Steps Down From Mi Chamber

Itemizer-Observer staff report

As of Thursday, May 11, 2017

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Ryan Kingsella announced his resignation as the executive director of the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

“Genesis, my drone-based aerial imaging, and GIS analysis company received an investment offer as we recently made our drone services public,” he said. “I was not expecting the overwhelming large response to Genesis, nor were we actively seeking investments. Because of that, I would not be able to dedicate my full attention to the MI Chamber of Commerce, which requires that I step down.”

Kingsella has held the job since Jan. 1.

During his time as director, the chamber has gained 20 new members.

