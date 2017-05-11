The merry month of May promises to be a busy one for everyone, with the return of warm weather, blue skies and those wonderful seemingly endless twilight evenings where we can relax on the deck after a busy day of working in the yard, sprucing up the house, or coming home from a busy day on the job. The lilacs are in full bloom, showing their beautiful shades of lavender, white and dark purple as we go about our daily walks around our communities, stopping for coffee or tea, dropping in at either of our libraries to find good summer books and seeds for our backyard gardens.

—

The Polk County Master Gardeners are having their spring sale at the fairgrounds beginning this Friday. Hours for both Friday and Saturday are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Master Gardeners will be on hand to help with purchases of vegetable and flower garden items, and there will be ongoing programs all day — both days. You’ll be able to find just the right Mother’s Day basket or flowering plant and just about anything you’ll need to brighten up your home and garden.

—

Veterans and their family members are invited to the Monmouth Senior Center for the annual Armed Forces Day celebration on May 19. Veterans from any war, and men and women who are now serving in the military are welcome to share stories, photographs and other memories from 10 a.m. until noon. There will be an ice-cream social following the program at 1 p.m. The senior center is located at 180 Warren St. S. in Monmouth.

—

Mark your calendars early for Independence-Monmouth Clean-up and Beautification Day, scheduled for May 20 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Riverview Park in Independence. Cost is $10 per load for MI residents and $12 for those living in Polk County. Please contact Shannon at Monmouth Public Works (503-838-2173) for more information. Elderly and disabled residents needing assistance may call Shannon (above) or the Independence Police Department (503-838-1214) by May 19 for information regarding assistance. Let’s work together to help keep our communities looking good for all of us — and the springtime and summer visitors to MI Town.

—

Life shouldn’t be all work, however. How about enjoying an evening, or an afternoon at a play? Central High School’s drama department presents Walt Disney’s, “Aladdin Jr.” over the next several days and evenings, Wednesday (today) through Saturday, and May 17 through 20. The performances on Wednesday (today) and May 20 have special prices for students, $3 with ID. There are matinees, a pizza party where you can meet the performers, and evening performances. See you there.