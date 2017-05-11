News In Brief

Tuesdays on the Square return in June

DALLAS — The city of Dallas will kick off its second season of Tuesdays on the Square on June 13.

This year, the city will host three events in June, July and September. Skipping August will allow the focus to be on the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21.

“We going to hold three of these this year, not four,” said City Manager Ron Foggin. “You recall that we decided that the (August event) would be not a Tuesday on the Square, but a whole weekend and Monday for the eclipse.”

On June 13, the theme will be city services. Dallas has invited Republic Services, Pacific Power, the Dallas School District, the American Red Cross, and Salem Health West Valley to participate alongside all city departments.

Sleepy driver crashes, no serious injury

DALLAS — Fatigue was the cause of an early morning crash near Cross Creek Golf Course on May 3.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash at 4:38 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle had left the roadway, rolling at least once into the driveway.

The driver told deputies that he had fallen asleep and was taken to the hospital with apparent minor injuries.

Damage to the car was extensive, and police said the driver was fortunate not to have been more seriously hurt.

The sheriff’s office said that sleepy driving can be as dangerous as impaired driving, and advises people to pull over, take a nap or drink coffee if feeling tired behind the wheel.

Indy arrests five for DUII in April

INDEPENDENCE — During the month of April, five driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests were made by Independence officers. One of the DUII arrests was the result of a traffic crash where the impaired driver hit a car full of teenaged passengers. No serious injuries were reported in this case.

Overtime hours are given to officers in part with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Grant for extra patrol. Independence officers will continue to dedicate time to have an extra officer patrolling for impaired motorists, especially during Memorial Day weekend in May. For more information, visit the High-Visibility Enforcement Campaign Headquarters at www.StopImpairedDriving.org.

Third property tax payment due Monday

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Tax Office reminds taxpayers who pay their property taxes in trimester payments, the third installment is due by Monday. Payments may be made by mail or in Dallas at the tax office.

Credit and debit cards, and e-Check payments may be made online or by phone. Call 1-888-643-8041 or visit www.co.polk.or.us, select Online Services, then Tax Services.

Payments that are mailed must bear the May 15 postmark to avoid interest.



Monmouth PD to make extra patrols

MONMOUTH — Monday through May 28, Monmouth Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies throughout the state by conducting specialized traffic safety enforcement operations.

Officers will also work to emphasize the importance of proper safety belt use, including child seat use.

This enhanced enforcement is made possible through grant funding of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Children younger than 1 or weighing less than 20 pounds must ride in a rear-facing child seat. A child heavier than 40 pounds must use either a child seat or booster until he or she reaches the age of 8, or 4-foot-9, and the adult belt fits them properly.

Indy PD issues six tickets for ped safety

INDEPENDENCE — Independence Police Department issued six citations, 24 warnings, and educated a number of citizens in its recent campaign to improve pedestrian safety.

A four-hour campaign was held on April 27 that involved officers in plain clothes at heavily used crosswalks in the city.

IPD Sgt. Tino Banuelos said people should follow basic safe practices, including: Drivers should be on the lookout for and stop for pedestrians. Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic.

“Remember that having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention,” Banuelos said in a press release. “Traffic safety is everyone’s personal responsibility.”

Dallas FFA to host drive-up barbecue

DALLAS — The Dallas FFA is selling 2- to 3-pound barbecue tri-tips and about 1 pound of roasted potatoes for $25 on Friday. The proceeds of the fundraiser support Dallas FFA’s students traveling to Washington, D.C., for a leadership conference.

People who buy dinners may pick them up at Dallas High School, 1250 Holman Ave., behind the school by the greenhouses between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

For more information: 971-241-9157.