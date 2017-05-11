Wou To Host Annual Spring Dance Concert Wednesday Through Saturday

MONMOUTH — The annual Western Oregon University Spring Dance Concert will be Thursday through Saturday in Rice Auditorium. Curtain will be 7:30 p.m. each day.

Guest choreographer Timothy Cowart, from Allentown, Penn., will present a piece, “Entanglement” that is a swirling work of choreography based on the physical phenomenon described in Quantum Entanglement. In this piece, dancers entangle and intertwine in momentum-based partnering work that keeps them connected to one another, even from across the stage.

Valerie Bergman and Darryl Thomas, artistic directors of Rainbow Dance Theater, have choreographed “Earth Angel,” featuring aerial choreography.

Sharon Oberst, a WOU dance professor, developed, “Bach on Top,” an ensemble tap piece in honor of her teacher, Janet Wynn Descutner, who died in 2010.

Several student choreographers will be featured as well.

Tickets are $12 general; $10 students; $7 students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or in advance by calling 503-838-8462.