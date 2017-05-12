Sheriff Locates Suspect

UPDATE: Gaines has been located and is in custody.

POLK COUNTY – Starting in the month of March, the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team began an investigation which lasted more than a month involving the trafficking of heroin in the Polk and Marion county areas by Samantha Gaines, Levi McCleskey and others.

With the assistance of the Salem Police Street Crimes Unit, on April 21, McCleskey was taken into custody. At the time Levi was found to be in possession of 22.5 grams of heroin, danabol steroids, and a significant amount of cash and gold.

A search warrant was executed at McCleskey’s residence and a storage unit held by Gaines, where more contraband was located.

Gaines remains at large, has felony warrants for her arrest, and is believed to be armed with either a .45 caliber or 9 mm pistol. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with information leading to locating Gaines.

Gaines should be considered dangerous.

Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling the non-emergency line at 503-623-9251.