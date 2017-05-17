0

Central To Host Churchill In State Play-In Round

Photo by Lukas Eggen.

By Lukas Eggen

As of Wednesday, May 17, 2017

INDEPENDENCE — Central’s softball team will host Churchill in the state play-in round on Friday.

The Panthers finished league play with an 11-4 record, finishing in fourth.

Central won its final league games against Corvallis 6-2 and 18-4 on May 10.

The Panthers lost to Dallas 14-4 on May 9.

Churchill finished 10-14 overall and 8-10 in Midwestern League play, taking fifth in the league standings.

The winner will advance to the first round of the state playoffs on May 24.

