Cleanup, Beautify Mi Town Saturday

INDEPENDENCE — Saturday is the annual Independence-Monmouth Cleanup and Beautification Day.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverview Park in Independence, residents may drop of debris for $10. The cost is $12 for those living in the surrounding county areas.

The cleanup will be held in conjunction with SOLV project Oregon. Independence and Monmouth residents may volunteer for the greater communitywide cleanup and beautify their own properties. Volunteers will receive $5 off tickets for the Discover MI Town, held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Volunteers are needed to help in projects such as park restoration, riverbank cleanup, and downtown and road cleanups. Lunch will be provided for volunteers.

Residents dropping off debris may bring nonkitchen trash, wood (not painted or pressure treated), metals, yard debris, appliances, car batteries, empty propane tanks, and unmounted tires. No hazardous materials, paint, chemicals, fuel, computers, televisions, kitchen or household garbage, concrete, dirt, soil, or commercial business wastes will be accepted.

Umpqua Bank will be on site to provide confidential shred service for personal documents.

Johnny’s Auto Wreckers and Myers Towing will pick up abandoned and junk vehicles from private properties.

Elderly or disabled citizens needing help may contact the Independence Police Department, 503-838-1214 by Friday to schedule a pickup, or Monmouth Public Works, 503-838-2173, ask for Shannon.

For more information: Sue Albee, 503-838-1127. To arrange pickup of a vehicle: 503-838-0060 or 503-838-0306.