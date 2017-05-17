Dallas To Host Ashland

DALLAS — Dallas’ baseball team had a rough end to its league season, losing two of three to Corvallis and five of its last six overall.

STATE PLAY-IN GAME What: Ashland (13-11 overall, 10-11 Midwestern League, fifth place) vs. Dallas (15-11 overall, 12-9 Mid-Willamette Conference, fourth place). When: Friday, 5 p.m. Where: Dallas High School. Admission: Adults, $6; students $4. What’s at stake: The winner advances to the first round of the state playoffs on May 24. The loser is eliminated.

But the Dragons remain confident ahead of its state play-in game against Ashland Friday at 5 p.m.

“We took away that we can play with anyone,” coach Scot McDonald said. “We just need to play clean. If we do the small things, we can play with anyone. We are much improved from the beginning of the year. We just need to keep getting better at having complete games at what we do.”

Dallas finished fourth in the Mid-Willamette Conference. Ashland finished fifth in the Midwestern League.

“Ashland has great pitching and that drives confidence,” McDonald said. “We will need to have a great approach against the guys on the mound and compete every at-bat and don’t give up outs cheap.”

Ashland gave up 4.4 runs per game during the regular season.

“To come out on top, we need to string some hits together,” McDonald said. “We need clutch at-bats with two outs and make them play defense.”