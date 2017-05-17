Dallas Sends 10 To State

LEBANON — Moments after finishing the boys 300-meter hurdles race at the Mid-Willamette Conference District Track and Field Championships on Saturday, Dallas senior Jacob Deming threw his hands in the air.

His first thought?

“(Got) another one,” he said.

CLASS 5A TRACK AND FIELD STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS When: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. Where: Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene. Admission: Adults, $12; students and children, $5. Dallas qualifiers: BOYS — Jacob Deming, sr., 300-meter hurdles (seeded first), long jump (seeded seventh) and triple jump (seeded fourth); Trevor Cross, soph., 3,000 (seeded ninth); Jacob Collins, sr., pole vault (seeded sixth); Aaron White, sr., triple jump (seeded fifth). GIRLS — Jenifer Webb, sr., 100 hurdles (seeded fifth); Stefani Tallon, sr., 100 hurdles (seeded eighth) and 300 hurdles (seeded 12th); Amelia Burgess, sr., discus (seeded sixth); Kayley Sayer, sr., long jump (seeded 12th); Hailey VanWell, fr., triple jump (seeded ninth).

Deming won the race at the Mid-Willamette Conference District Track and Field Championships on Saturday with a time of 39.63 seconds.

The race was a perfect cap to a stellar showing at Lebanon High School.

Deming also took home district titles in the long jump (21 feet, 23¾ inches) and triple jump (44-5¼).

“It means a lot,” Deming said. “It’s an amazing feeling to win three events.”

The hardest may have been the triple jump — with Deming leaping past teammates Aaron White and Evan Courtney.

“I didn’t start off very well,” Deming said. “I had to focus on my phases and fundamentals. My landing hadn’t been very good. Thankfully, on the last one, I got the landing down.”

Even the 300 hurdles proved to be more difficult than it may have looked.

“At the beginning, we had a pretty bad headwind hit us,” he said. “At the second hurdle, the rain started coming, so even though I thought I had a hold on the race, there are always new variables.”

He still found a way to set a new personal record in the race.

Deming will be busy at state — but that’s just the way he likes it.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “I’m proud of myself to see all the hard work pay off. I’d be disappointed if I wasn’t preparing for state (this) week.”

—

Last year, hurdlers Stefani Tallon and Jenifer Webb finished first and second in the 100 hurdles.

Now both seniors, the pair had their sights set on defending their spots.

“It’s all I wanted to do this year was to finish 1 and 2 again and have one more shot at state,” Webb said.

Mission accomplished.

Webb won the race in 16.14 seconds with Tallon a close second in 16.18 — holding off a stiff challenge from Crescent Valley’s Jordyn Edwards, who took third.

“I could see Jordyn Edwards running next to me at the start,” Tallon said. “I knew Jen was in the lane next to me and I was wondering where she was. About halfway through the race, I saw her arms start to come up next to me and I thought here she comes. When we crossed the finish line, I knew it was us. It’s an incredible feeling, and it’s great that we both get to go and share this moment.”

Tallon also finished second in the 300 hurdles.

Now, the duo’s focus turns to state.

“It all comes down to that final race,” Tallon said. “We’ve prepared for that pressure. We were pretty confident (ahead of districts). At state, we’ll go hard and hopefully other people fail under pressure and we don’t.”

Regardless of what happens, Tallon and Webb are grateful that they get one last chance to experience it together.

“It’s so special,” Webb said. “We want to leave everything out on the line, reach finals and get on that podium. This is a great end.”

—

Senior Jake Collins had little interest in trying the pole vault when he first arrived at Dallas High School.

But, his mom convinced him to try it his sophomore season.

“She thought I could do well in it,” Collins said. “She was right.”

Collins took home a district title with a height of 13 feet, 6 inches on Saturday — the culmination of three seasons of hard work and dedication — and a long way from his first attempts at the event as a sophomore.

“It’s scary getting up there,” Collins said. “It’s an uncomfortable, hard motion but once you get past that, it flows smoothly.”

On Friday, it all went smoothly for Collins.

“When I stepped onto the runway, I thought of the perform form, planting high and all the little things that it takes to get over the bar, and that carried me through,” Collins said. “It’s exciting. It’s an adrenaline rush, and when you clear a good height, it’s just a good feeling.”

Collins is ready to take that good feeling all the way to Eugene.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I never thought I’d see myself winning a district title in any sport.”

—

If freshman Hailey VanWell had her way, she would have never stepped onto the track at all.

It seemed everyone else — from her mom to her volleyball coaches to coach Jason White all saw what she didn’t: Massive potential.

“I remember watching a volleyball match with Aaron, and I saw Hailey, and I stood up and pointed and asked, ‘who is that?’” White said.

White envisioned VanWell as a star jumper.

Just one problem.

VanWell didn’t want to do track and field.

“My mom made me do it,” she said. “My volleyball coaches told me it could help and my mom was like, ‘oh, you’re doing this.’”

Even after she joined, her preference was going to be the javelin — though that was a short-lived experiment.

“I had my mind set on javelin,” VanWell said. “I tried it but I wasn’t very good at it.”

White convinced her to give jumps a try this spring and, despite zero experience with long jump, triple jump or the high jump, she finished second in the triple jump at the district championships on Saturday.

Now, she’s headed to state.

“I feel good,” she said. “It’s been a great experience.”

It sure beats sitting at home.

“Coach told me I could go places,” VanWell said. “He was right.”

—

Dallas also saw Trevor Cross (second, 3,000-meter run, 9:04.98), Jacob Ronco (second, javelin, 146-7), Aaron White (second, triple jump, 43-11¼), Amelia Burgess (second, girls discus, 115-3), and Kayley Sayer (second, long jump, 16-1½) qualify for state.

Cody Webb did not compete due to injury.