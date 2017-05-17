Falls City Heads To State In Four Events

PORTLAND — Falls City track and field coach Ronnie Simmons made a change with the girls 4 x 100-meter relay team.

The lineup remained the same, but the handoffs between Amara Houghtaling, Natalie Batie, Brittney Potts and Madelyn Hendrickson, was tweaked with only weeks left before districts.

“What was funny is that the girls went along with the new handoff and apparently didn’t think it was late in the season to switch things up,” Simmons said. “Well, the proof is in the pudding.”

The relay team took first at the Special District 1 district championships on Saturday, finishing with a time of 54.85 seconds.

The boys 4 x 100 relay team of Jeremy Labrado, Nathan Kempfer, Charlie Gilson and Austin Burgess placed second (47.73).

“I always felt we had the right lineups,” Simmons said. “The biggest issue was getting the time to work together as a team.”

Labrado also qualified for state in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 10½ inches and Jaime Shaw earned a trip to state after taking second in the girls triple jump (31-4).

“For both Jeremy and Jaime the reason for their personal success is obviously their natural athletic abilities and also how much time they put into mastering their craft,” Simmons said.