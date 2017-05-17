Is it time to take a break from all the outdoor — and even indoor — work and activities? The Master Gardener spring sale at the fairgrounds last Friday and Saturday was a very busy one, and those of us who love our vegetables fresh from the backyard were pleased with their offerings. Now we need to tend the garden carefully until the new plants have settled in and are established. It’s a lot of work up front, but the rewards will come later in the summer when fresh peas and green beans and those wonderful tomatoes are ready to be picked.

Those of us who attended Dr. Gary Huxford’s classes about our United States Constitution — where we learned how to separate myth and folklore from the facts — are in for yet another series of interesting and informative classes (10 weeks), on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center. A retired professor from Western Oregon University, Huxford will focus on the age of European supremacy (1870-1945). For any questions or if you would like more information, please call 503-838-5678.

Both Independence and Monmouth police departments are focusing on public safety with extra patrols which will increase the emphasis on pedestrian safety and impaired motorists. The warmer springtime weather and long, sunny evenings mean there are many more people — of all ages — walking, bicycling and driving around town. We learned many years ago in Driver Education classes to watch out for each other, and that the pedestrian always has the right of way. Reality tells us that car versus pedestrian isn’t pretty — and when you’re walking or riding a bike, it’s much safer to watch traffic before crossing that street, no matter what the law says.

Those bright red octagon signs on street corners indicate that vehicles should come to a full stop, not just slow down and cruise through the intersection if nobody is nearby. Those of us who walk around our communities on a daily basis are more than familiar with drivers who are glued to their phones instead of watching the road. Unless you’re a physician heading for a hospital emergency, the phone call can keep until you reach a safe place to pull over.

The results are in for the Special District election with positions on school boards, cemetery districts, and a bond issue for Polk County and Southwestern Polk Rural Fire Protection District. Congratulations to all who stepped up to become more involved with their communities.

A belated Happy Mother’s Day to everyone. Whether families celebrated with fancy brunches, family dinners, flowers, or offers to clean the house and give Mom the day off, it’s always just wonderful to be acknowledged on this special day.