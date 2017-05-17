Pope Sets Pr, Wins A District Title

PORTLAND — Perrydale senior Jacob Pope wasn’t sure this was the year.

With weather that threatened to bring rain and wind, Pope knew he needed to be at his best in the javelin at the Special District 1 District track and field championships.

CLASS 1A TRACK AND FIELD STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS When: Thursday, 10 a.m.; Friday, 2:30 p.m. Where: Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene. Admission: Adults, $12; students and children, $5. Perrydale qualifiers: BOYS — Jacob Pope, sr., javelin (seeded third). GIRLS — Amity Deters, fr., 300-meter hurdles (seeded fifth), long jump (seeded 10th), high jump (seeded 13th); Abigail Bibler, jr., shot put (seeded eighth).

Even then, he wasn’t sure it would be good enough.

But Pope set a personal record with a throw of 158 feet, 1 inch — enough to put him in first place.

Then, the waiting game began.

“I started thinking, who is going to be able to beat me,” Pope said. “I kept holding my breath and wanted to keep composure and not freak out because anything could have happened.”

No one was able to beat Pope’s mark and, after four years of throwing, Pope could celebrate as a district champion at last.

“There was excitement and relief,” he said. “I have a lot of gratitude for my coach (Brian Evans). He’s been with me since freshman year. It’s really hard to explain. I’m just overwhelmed. I thought if I even got to go to state, it would be in second.”

Pope’s performance was one Evans won’t likely forget.

“Jacob’s title was the highlight of the meet for me,” Evans said. “I’ve been working with him for four years and to finish his senior season with the great throws he had, it was a very emotional moment for me and his family. He has the third best throw in the state at the 1A level.”

Pope’s performance was far from the only highlight put on by the Pirates.

Amity Deters finished second in the girls high jump (4-6) and long jump (14-9½) and earned a wild card bid to state after taking third in the 300-meter hurdles (51.34 seconds).

“Amity had an amazing meet and she has a chance to do very well at state,” Evans said.

Abigail Bibler also qualified for state after taking second in the shot put (30-8).