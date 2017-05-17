Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Baseball: Central at Blanchet Catholic, 5 p.m.
Softball: Dallas at Tualatin, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 18
Baseball: Santiam at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Perrydale at Santiam, 3 p.m.
Track and field: Class 1A State Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Baseball: OSAA 5A state play-in round: Marist Catholic at Central, 4:30 p.m. Ashland at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Softball: OSAA 5A state play-in round: Churchill at Central, TBA.
Track and field: Class 5A State Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 9 a.m. Class 1A State Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Track and field: Class 5A State Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 10:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Baseball: Class 5A State Playoffs, First Round, TBA.
Softball: Class 5A State Playoffs, First Round, TBA.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
