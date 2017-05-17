Sports Schedule

0

Dallas’ Molly Peffley attempts to return a shot during the Mid-Willamette Conference District Tennis Championships on Thursday. The Dragons’ boys and girls tennis teams competed in Corvallis. “They played tough and we had several make it into the second day of the tournament, which is a huge accomplishment,” girls coach Julie Hertel said. Dallas’ teams did not have anyone advance to state. Photo by Lukas Eggen.

As of Wednesday, May 17, 2017

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Baseball: Central at Blanchet Catholic, 5 p.m.

Softball: Dallas at Tualatin, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Baseball: Santiam at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Perrydale at Santiam, 3 p.m.

Track and field: Class 1A State Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Baseball: OSAA 5A state play-in round: Marist Catholic at Central, 4:30 p.m. Ashland at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Softball: OSAA 5A state play-in round: Churchill at Central, TBA.

Track and field: Class 5A State Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 9 a.m. Class 1A State Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Track and field: Class 5A State Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 10:45 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Baseball: Class 5A State Playoffs, First Round, TBA.

Softball: Class 5A State Playoffs, First Round, TBA.

Schedules Subject to Change

