Wolves Win Conference Title

PORTLAND — After disposing of Montana State Billings 4-2 on May 10, Western Oregon’s baseball team found itself in a pickle at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships.

Trailing 7-1 on Thursday to Central Washington, the Wolves needed to kickstart its offense to rally.

And rally it did.

WOU scored 12 unanswered runs to defeat the Wildcats 13-7 before beating Northwest Nazarene in the title game on Friday 9-1.

Against the Wildcats, Western Oregon chipped away at the lead, scoring two runs in the sixth and seventh innings before exploding for eight runs in the eighth.

The Wolves recorded five hits and were aided by two Central Washington errors during the eighth inning rally.

Against Northwest Nazarene, WOU jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back.

Jay Leverett hit a solo home run, while Brock Pradere, Connor McCord and Jacob Martinez each had two hits.

Pitcher Brady Miller threw nine strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win.

“I’m proud of the club for sticking with it through the year," coach Kellen Walker said. “They went through some tough situations during the year. They earned this one.”

The title is WOU’s third in the last five seasons.

Cam Walker was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Walker and Brady Miller each threw 10 strikeouts during the championships.

Western Oregon finishes the season with a 31-15 record overall.