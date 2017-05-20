Prep Track And Field: Altamirano Wins A State Title

EUGENE -- Central sprinter Bethanie Altamirano won a state title in the girls 400-meter run at the OSAA track and field state championships on Saturday. Altamirano finished with a time of 57.67 seconds.

Altamirano edged out Summit's Sarah Reeves to earn the victory. Reeves finished in 57.77.

Dallas senior Jacob Deming posted the Dragons' top finish at state. Deming took second in the boys 300-meter hurdles.

