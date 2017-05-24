Fort Yamhill Offers A Link To The Past

Time travel What: Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area. Where: 9390 Hebo Road (Highway 22), Grand Ronde. Hours: Year-round day use park. For more information: 503-879-5814 or go to www.oregonstateparks.org.

One look around Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area and it’s easy to get lost in the moment.

Once a military fort that served as a border crossing between the Grand Ronde Reservation to the west and the land owned by settlers to the east, Fort Yamhill gives visitors a glimpse of the area’s tumultuous past.

About 70 enlisted men and officers stationed at the fort represented the authority in the region, and as such, Fort Yamhill was positioned at the highest elevation in the area.

There were six officers quarters at the top of the hill and a fortified block house down the hill.

The men stationed there were in charge of the road in and out of the reservation, and served as a buffer between Native American tribes and settlers.

FYSHA opened in 2006, and has worked to tell the story of the fort and the region’s history in the mid-1800s.

Visitors will get a first-hand impression of what life was like at Fort Yamhill.

One of the officer’s homes stands fully restored, and artifacts left behind by soldiers gives clues to what daily life was like.

There is also a half-mile interpretive trail — created in conjunction with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde — that marks notable locations existing at the park, giving visitors a glimpse into life at the fort and the region at the time.