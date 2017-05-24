Local Trivia Night Tests Knowledge, Funny Bone

Who coined the phrase, “Happiness is a warm puppy”?

Trivia Time • Pressed Coffee & Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas, holds Trivia Night each Thursday at 7 p.m. For more information: www.facebook.com/..., or 503-751-1666. • Arena Sports Bar & Grill, 174 S. Main St., Independence, hosts trivia each Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information: www.arenasportsba..., or 503-838-0054.

The not-so-shocking answer to that question was revealed during the first round of Pressed Coffee & Wine Bar’s Thursday Night Trivia contest.

The answer? Charles Schulz, the cartoonist author of Peanuts.

Some in the crowd react in a “I should have known that” fashion. That would happen frequently during the night as teams learned whether their answers were correct.

David Shein serves as the trivia master for the weekly event that has grown popular in part because of how much fun he has emceeing the game.

Shein, once a contestant on “Jeopardy!” and winner on the trivia game show, “Win Ben Stein’s Money,” now enjoys delivering the questions more than answering them.

“One of the most fun parts of it is watching people’s reaction when you read the answer,” he said. “Invariably someone somewhere is saying ‘I told you that was it! I told to you write that down!’ It’s very entertaining. For me, it’s more fun than playing.”

Shein researches all the questions for trivia night — using books, the internet, Trivial Pursuit games and player suggestions — but don’t be intimidated.

“It’s not a high-pressure thing. It’s not like being on ‘Jeopardy!’” Shein said. “I do want to make the questions hard enough that people don’t just ace them. But my overriding goal is to make it fun. I think that is why people keep coming back.”

The rules are simple.

Shein keeps a running score for teams through the five rounds of 10 questions. The team with the most points wins.

The questions are general knowledge, ranging from history to science, sports to pop culture.

Each event has a theme, which one round’s questions are dedicated to.

Shein sprinkles in a few bad jokes throughout the night to keep things light.

“How do know when you run out of invisible ink?” he said, following it up with this gem: “I went to a sporting goods store looking for camouflage clothing. I couldn’t find any.”

“I have a personal theory that the louder someone groans at a pun or any bad joke, the more likely they are to run out and tell the next five people they see.”

Perhaps that explains the growth of the tournament, which has been going strong for two years.

Another fun — and perhaps competitive element — teams often pick their names based on the theme for the week’s contest.

Shein can’t wait to see the creative names teams come up with each week — probably almost as much as players look forward to his questions.

“As long as we keep making it fun, they will keep coming back,” Shein said.