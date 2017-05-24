Mini Course, Big Fun

Play Putt-Putt What: Puttskee’s Mini-Golf. Where: 1510 Monmouth St., Monmouth. Cost: $3 per person ($2 for second round). Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Special times for groups and parties can be scheduled. Open during summer, usually May through September, but is weather dependent. For more information: 503-838-5888; online at www.puttskeesminigolf.com.

Polk County is home to a different kind of golf — one that the whole family can enjoy.

Puttskee’s Mini-Golf, located next to the skate park in Monmouth, offers family fun that can test your putting skills while providing a few laughs along the way.

Owner Bob Klinsky has been running Puttskee’s for the past decade and a half. During that time, it’s been his mission to make the course as fun and difficult as possible that people — from novice to seasoned golfers — could have a blast playing.

“I want to make it challenging enough that people want to beat their score,” he said. “Otherwise, they won’t come back.”

The result has been a wacky course featuring obstacles such as a modified basketball hoop, miniature bridges, and a hole that splits into two different paths.

Just be ready for more than meets the eye. Oftentimes, a simple solution isn’t quite as easy as it may first seem.

Each hole offers a number of different paths to the goal — meaning each time you play, your round will be different.

Puttskee’s is a way for families to enjoy a day out, a group of friends looking for something fun and different to do, or a way to settle a score.

The course has even been a part of some students’ prom tradition.

“We had a group of high school kids come out here for their prom,” Klinsky said. “They played the course all dressed in their formal wear.”

Another factor that makes Puttskee’s so inviting? The price.

At $3 per person, it’s an affordable activity that provides memories that can last a lifetime.

Puttskee’s is open seven days a week during the summer.

Open hours depend on weather, so call ahead or check on the course’s website for the latest information.