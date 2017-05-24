Ready For The Hunt

Hunter’s Haven What: Luckiamute Valley Pheasants, a day-use hunting preserve. Where: 17115 Maple Grove Road, Monmouth (Pedee). What you need: An Oregon hunter’s license or a private preserve hunting license, gear and an orange vest and hat. LVP has hunting dogs that assist in the hunt. Price: $220 per hunter. There is an additional $50 per hunter charge if you do not have your own dog. Hunting without a dog is not allowed. A guide will assist with your first hunt free of charge. Of note: There are no provided meals or accommodations. For more information: 503-838-4221; www.lvpheasants.com.

If you’re ready for the thrill of the hunt, look no further than Luckiamute Valley Pheasants.



When they were younger, owners Chuck and Kendall Cates could almost always be found hunting around their family’s property near Pedee.

It’s of little surprise that, in 2006, the brothers turned their family’s land into a hunting preserve, Luckiamute Valley Pheasants (LVP) drawing clients from across Oregon, Washington and beyond.

“The history has a bit to do with keeping the old family farm viable,” Chuck Cates said. “When you are too small to be a viable commercial farm, you need to do something.”

The brothers transformed a 315-acre parcel in southern Polk County into an upland hunting preserve that they manage and stock with ringneck pheasants and the wilder Manchurian ringnecks.

“What the preserve does, more than anything else, is take advantage of the recreational aspects of a farming and forestry operation,” Chuck said.

All birds are raised on site — a personal touch that allows hunters to have the most enjoyable experience possible.



LVP has hosted a number of other events, including North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association tests, the Northwest English Springer Spaniel Club training day/open house and a Northwest Ladies Hunting Camp.

What makes LVP so attractive?

It gives hunters something that is rare — a personal experience.

The natural beauty only adds to it and makes LVP a must-see spot for hunters.

“Just you and your dog,” Chuck said. “We do have some scheduling constraints for those hunts, but we understand the special relationship between an upland hunter and her dog.”