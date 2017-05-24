A Walk Among Giants

The centuries-old Douglas-fir trees that stand in the grove named the Valley of Giants are humbling. They tower over human guests to their isolated area, reminding visitors how small they really are.

The Valley of the Giants is on 47 acres, designated as an Outstanding Natural Area by the Bureau of Land Management in 1976.

A trail meanders through the trees, designated as moderate difficulty.

The real difficulty is finding the place to begin with.

Part of it is timing.

“In the summer, it gets a little dicier because they’re actively logging,” said Kimber Townsend, Monmouth resident, who regularly schedules group hikes to Valley of the Giants. “You have to get to that sweet spot where they’re logging, but they haven’t closed for fire danger yet.”

Townsend leads an annual New Year’s Day hike to the forest, and says a chainsaw is recommended to get past any trees that have fallen across the road.

The trip is about 22 miles on graveled, windy roads, and the drive takes about 90 minutes. The log trucks — more familiar with the route — don’t drive slowly, however.

“We always have a car in front that has a CB radio that can monitor CB traffic, so if a truck is coming, they pull over and everyone else knows to tuck in behind them, because they know a truck’s coming,” Townsend said. “They don’t slow down — it’s your job to get out of their way.”

Another reason the trail is difficult to find is the road goes through a quarry.

“If you come from the south, you have to get through the quarry, and if they’re actively blasting, they’ll have that closed, so you have to go through Falls City,” Townsend said.

When fire danger gets too high, roads to the Valley of the Giants close.

“There’s two gates,” Townsend said. “If you get past the second gate, you’re cheering because that was the last one.”

Lastly, people who live in the area and cherish the pristine beauty of the VOG remove traces of any directions to the trailhead.

“I think the folks who are local and have grown up here don’t want to see this become a typical tourist park and get damaged and vandalized,” Townsend said. “BLM has put markers in that say, ‘VOG.’ They usually last a week or two — a month at best.”

People have pulled the direction signs out or spray-painted over them to try and keep it from being found, Townsend said. Global positioning systems don’t work well, either, because GPS signals are lost in the area.

“It’s very difficult to find because people deliberately erase the trail,” Townsend said.

But once you find the parking lot and make your way into the valley, it’s worth it.

“These giant, old trees, you put your hand on that tree and think about the hundreds of years that tree has stood in that spot, and what has passed under their branches,” Townsend said. “So you get that feeling of time. When you pass through this enormous tree, it’s like a heart in the forest.”

The trail is an organic one — maintained, but not pristinely so.

“They aren’t sending up a parks and rec crew to clear the trail every year,” Townsend said. “That doesn’t happen. So when trees fall over the years, the trail just naturally modifies to accommodate the tree. People maneuver around it.”

Or over it, as the case may be.

“There’s one stretch where you’re literally on it,” Townsend said. “There’s a big tree that’s fallen, and a little sign with a guy walking that says, yes, this is actually the trail. So you step on the roots and walk the length of the tree until you get to the other side of the trail. It is the coolest thing.”

Plan for a whole day, and pack a lunch. A picnic table near the Valsetz River makes for a nice resting spot before making your way back up the hill to the parking area.

While the trail is not long, Townsend said it is physically demanding.

“It’s really steep, and if the footing is wet or muddy, there are some sections you’re literally controlling your slide down,” she said.

Also, remember the golden rule of enjoying nature: Take only memories; leave only footprints.