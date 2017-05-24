Welcome To Independence

The city of Independence has a positive energy that permeates every nook and cranny of the town, from the historic downtown buildings to the thriving small businesses on Main Street, the parks, trails and schools.

“It’s like a Norman Rockwell painting, except it’s real,” Independence Mayor John McArdle said.

Visitors must take a walk downtown, McArdle said. The fountain and amphitheater at Riverview Park — affectionately referred to as Independence’s “living room” — is always busy with some activity or another, particularly during the summer months.

“I personally enjoy going down to the farmers market and enjoy all the goodies,” McArdle said. “I have been known — on more than one occasion — to treat myself to a chair massage. Sometimes it’s a cinnamon roll. It gets me motived to get my lawn mowed early in the day.”

This year, the city will be putting on its best show for the Great American Eclipse, Aug. 17 through 21.

“As you would expect, a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the solar eclipse: Indy Goes Dark,” McArdle said. “We know how to party. It will be 244 years until there’s another total solar eclipse that will go over our community.”

The festival will include movies, music, vendors, beer and other great things, McArdle said.

“Bands and film and fun for local folks and for our visitors from all around the world to Independence,” he added.

Starting the first week of July and running through the end of August, Thursdays bring movies in the park as part of the River’s Edge series. Fridays bring bands from all over the area to entertain crowds.

On the Fourth of July, Riverview Park is packed full of people enjoying Western Days, a four-day celebration of Independence Day.

“Where better to be on the Fourth of July?” McArdle said. “Celebrating independence in Independence.”

Every year the city celebrates the Fourth with sister-city Monmouth through Western Days — and it is truly an old-town feeling. The amphitheater is also home to an annual Community Fiesta, which was attended by roughly 10,000 people last year.

“I think the best thing about being in Independence, Oregon during the summer is classic Americana,” McArdle said.

“You get a traditional flavor, but you can also have burritos or other goodies. You have enough festivals, enough reasons to be downtown. You can float in the river, be outside and play in the soccer fields, go fishing. We’re big enough to have horsepower, but small enough to be tasteful and fun.”

Each September, the city celebrates its heritage as “Historic Hop Capital of the World” with an old-fashioned hop festival, accompanied by a ghost walk where people may learn about the town’s ghostly inhabitants.

The city is also open for business, always looking for economic development opportunities.

“We’re very excited about the development of Independence Landing, the riverfront development,” McArdle said. “We planned that a hotel will begin construction in late summer or fall, and, moving forward, you’ll see a hotel coming up — 75-room, boutique hotel — and then residences and townhomes.”

McArdle said he is proud of what the city has accomplished in his nearly 20 years as mayor.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve done and where we’re going,” he said. “We are an All-America City.”

Trails along the Willamette River give adventurers glimpses of wildlife ranging from eagles to ospreys and other critters.

Whether it’s enjoying a meal and drink — crafted with local ingredients — at the Three Legged Dog, or eating specialty rolled lasagna at the Naughty Noodle, picking up freshly baked goodies or browsing antiques, McArdle said downtown is the top of his list when he has out-of-town visitors.

Don’t forget breakfast at the Starduster Café at the Independence State Airport where you can enjoy a hearty — and delicious — breakfast and watch experimental aircraft take off and land.

On top of all that, Independence is a “Gigabit City,” which is good for economic development, McArdle noted.

“We’re putting things in place for the future,” he said. “We look forward, that’s how to make good things happen.”