Welcome To Western Oregon University

In rural Polk County, Western Oregon University serves as a bustling academic and cultural center.

WOU, the oldest public university in Oregon, has traditionally been known as a leader in training teachers.

The College of Education has earned numerous national awards and recognition. For the past couple of decades, WOU has flourished as a liberal arts institution with popular majors of business, criminal justice, and psychology.

WOU also hosts a satellite campus for Oregon Health and Science University’s nursing program. The Research Institute has been a part of WOU since 1989, and leads research in education, human services, and health.

The university offers the Western Tuition Choices, which provides two tuition options to save now or save later. The Tuition Promise lets students pay a bit more their first year, but it locks in that rate over the course of four years. The Traditional Plan will pay a bit less their first year, but the tuition rate grows each year.

WOU also provides a variety of programs to support first-generation and low-income students on their path to graduation such as the Student Enrichment Program. For the past eight years, WOU has received annual recognition for outstanding advising from NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising.

Beyond academics, WOU is a place for the community to enjoy art, culture, social and athletic events.

For the art lovers, there are numerous artist series and recitals by the music department, theatre and dance productions throughout the year, and the Smith Fine Arts Series that brings well-known performers to Monmouth. There are rotating exhibits within the art galleries of Campbell Hall, Werner University Center, and Hamersly Library.

For the lifelong learners, there are several speakers series throughout the year sponsored by disciplines such as social sciences and gerontology. There’s also a Community Lecture Series hosted by the Center for Academic Innovation.



For the sports fan, there are National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II athletics events happening all year along with tailgating before many of the games. WOU often hosts conference and regional championships for NCAA and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Plus there are games year-round for the various club sports teams like rugby and lacrosse.

WOU also hosts a variety of special events throughout the year such as Homecoming, International Night, the powwow, Academic Excellence Showcase, and the beloved and long-running Holiday Tree Lighting (we’re celebrating the 50th this year). Campus events are listed at calendar.wou.edu.

Looking to satisfy an interest in local history? There’s a free Monmouth Historic Walking Tour app for iPhone and Android users. Stop at the Historic Gentle House Gardens and Event Center to visit the museum and grounds, then grab a cup of coffee at the new café in Hamersly Library or Caffe Allegro in Werner University Center.

Follow WOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @WOUnews, or Snapchat @WesternOregon.