Memorial Day Remembrances

DALLAS – It took them a few minutes of searching, but Lucile Mitchell and Sally Lowry, both of Lebanon, found what they were looking for at Dallas Cemetery Thursday morning.

Pausing a second after the walk up the hill to the back of the cemetery, Mitchell knelt over the grave of B. Alton Mitchell. She placed potted yellow flowers next to the grave and began pushing metal sticks in the ground next to it to keep it in place.

“He’s my brother-in-law,” Lucile Mitchell said before taking a small American flag from Lowry to put in the flower pot.

Alton Mitchell fought in World War II and was injured. He was given a Purple Heart for his service.

Down the hill in the cemetery, others are making similar journeys, from near or far, to honor their relatives on the eve of Memorial Day weekend. Flags, red, white, and blue flowers and pinwheels decorate graves of those who served.

A pair of sisters took the morning to clean the headstones of their relatives, choosing to come Thursday morning to avoid the crowds later in the week.

All the while, volunteers are placing flags and name plaques throughout the cemetery in preparation for the Avenue of Flags Ceremony on Monday, a joint presentation by the local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Before they returned to their car, Lowry turned toward the road, and lifted her hand above her eyes. She commented on the beauty of the flags lining the road as they billowed in the breeze.

Seconds later, Lucile Mitchell did the same.

“Look at the flags,” she said.

Turning to leave, Lucile Mitchell asks Lowry to try to remember a landmark to make it easier to find her brother-in-law the next time they take a day to remember his service to his country.

“She and I make the trek every year,” Lucile Mitchell said.

Memorial Day events

• Grand Ronde: The 15th annual Grand Ronde Memorial Day observance will start Monday at 1 p.m. at the West Valley Veterans Memorial on the Grand Ronde Tribal Campus, 9615 Grand Ronde Road, between highways 18 and 22, west of Spirit Mountain Casino.

Steve Bobb Sr., chairman of the tribe’s Veterans Special Event Board and a Marine Corps vet, will be the master of ceremonies. Speakers include Polk County Veterans Service Officer Marie McCandless, Yamhill County Veterans Service Officer Jerry Wilson and Veterans Benefit Specialist Niki Volz. This year, 10 new names will be added to the memorial, bringing the total to 2,335.

For more information: 503-876-3118.

• Aviator recognition at Independence: The 24th annual Memorial Day Aviator Recognition will begin at 11 a.m. at the Independence State Airport on Airport Road.

The program has honored more than 340 aviators, military and civilian. Each pilot is recognized with a short remembrance of their life’s story, and the family is presented with a flag flown over the nation’s capital.

This year’s master of ceremonies is Rep. Paul Evans. Keynote speaker is Danny Jaffer, former naval aviator. The program will include a memorial wreath presented in memory of the deceased aviators.

At the close of the program, local pilots provide missing man formation fly-over in honor of those pilots who have taken their last flight.

Additional activities include public viewing of aircraft parked on the ramp at the airport and a no-host barbecue lunch put on by the Boy Scout Troop 38.

Visitors may park at the Marquis Spa parking lot and use a shuttle bus.

The program is sponsored by the Independence State Airport Advisory Security Board.

For more information: Margaret Cleveland: mlvcleveland@gmail.com.

• Dallas Avenue of Flags: The Carl B. Fenton American Legion Post No. 20 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3202 present the Avenue of Flags at Dallas Cemetery on Memorial Day at 11 a.m.

Dennis Johnson of the American Legion will be the Master of Ceremonies. The guest speaker will be retired Chief Warrant Officer Jerry Carlson.

The Dallas High School choir will perform the national anthem and America the Beautiful.

Sixteen names and flags were added to the display this year, bringing the number to more than 700 flags lining the road through the cemetery.

For more information: Dennis Johnson, 503-623-3727 or email: drdblj@q.com.