Academic Honors

AOL Awards Scholarships

POLK COUNTY — The Associated Oregon Loggers Scholarship Committee met during the Spring Board meeting on May 12. The committee awarded a $1500 scholarship to Lindsay Golly, of Dallas. She will attend Oregon State University and study the field of forestry or a forest resource production curriculum.

Golly was one of three recipients. Justin Fasana, of Willamina, and Austin Clevenger, of McMinnville, also received scholarships.

Both will attend Oregon State University.

Costa honored for leadership

FRONT ROYAL, VA — Lucas Costa, of Monmouth, a senior at Randolph-Macon Academy, has been honored for his leadership and performance within the Virginia 91st Air Force JROTC unit at the school. Costa received the American Veterans (AMVETS) Award.

This award recognizes a cadet who has a positive attitude toward AFJROTC, displays exceptional personal appearance, integrity, honor, consideration for others, and moral courage.

The award was presented on April 13 in Boggs Chapel, as part of the Spring Family Days Celebration.