You can tell it’s springtime when the Independence farmers markets kick off their seasons in April. The markets run each Saturday April through October and November.

The Original Independence Farmers Market is in the parking lot of Independence Umpqua Bank and features a variety of crafts — including a birdhouse and bee house maker.

The Independence Riverview Market at Riverview Park will be the host of summertime Art in the Park, sponsored by the Independence Downtown Association in June, July and August.

Both markets host nonprofits at a special rate.

At Riverview, home-based businesses have been invited to make guest appearances throughout the season.

“They don’t have brick and mortar,” Sue Barker said. “It gives them a chance to get some exposure and some face-to-face.”

Barker said it will bring the community into the market, as well as the market being for the community.

It’s the perfect time to head to the markets. Plenty of leafy greens are available, with summer berries around the corner.

“I talked with my strawberry guy yesterday and he said he is planning on the eighth of June,” she said. “Once the sun comes out, all this rain and everything is going to make it wonderful. It’s frustrating because things rot or get beat down from the rain.”

Plants are ready to take home and add to any garden or flower bed.

In May, Polk County Bounty in Dallas kicks off its five-month season.

The eighth-season opener comes after a harsh winter and soggy spring, so produce may make a later appearance than normal, but opening week had plenty for shoppers to browse.

“We will have a lot of plant starts to start the season with, a lot of home baked foods, canned foods,” said Market Manager Bonnie Dreier. “This is the plant-start season of the market.”

Live entertainment will dot the market schedule, but Dreier would love to have more acts.

“We are looking for live music, for people wanting to get that exposure,” she said. “We would love to plug them in down there.”

Bounty is hosting a few special events this season, the first is May 25 with Republic Services, focusing on recycling. The company will be back for a second event during the summer months.

On June 1, Oregon Olive Growers — yes, we can grow olives in Oregon — is holding a tasting event.

“We are very excited about that,” Dreier said.

The lunchtime crowd will enjoy the return of Black Rock BBQ and El Pique as market regulars.

Dreier said customers should check updates on the market’s Facebook page to see who will be selling each week.

After last season’s record breaking year, Bounty Market is looking forward to another great season — and some better weather on the horizon.

“I believe this year is going to be really good,” Dreier said.

For more information: See Page 34C.