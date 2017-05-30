Memorial Day: Paying Their Respects

DALLAS — It took them a few minutes of searching, but Lucile Mitchell and Sally Lowry, both of Lebanon, found what they were looking for at Dallas Cemetery Thursday morning.

Pausing a second after the walk up the hill to the back of the cemetery, Mitchell knelt over the grave of Alton Mitchell. She placed potted yellow flowers next to the grave and began pushing metal sticks in the ground next to it to keep it in place.

“He’s my brother-in-law,” Lucile Mitchell said before taking a small American flag from Lowry to put in the flower pot.

Alton Mitchell fought in World War II and was injured. He was given a Purple Heart for his service.

Down the hill in the cemetery, others are making similar journeys, from near or far, to honor their relatives on the eve of Memorial Day weekend. Red, white, and blue flowers, pinwheels and flags decorate graves of those who served.

A pair of sisters took the morning to clean the headstones of their relatives, choosing to come Thursday morning to avoid the crowds later in the weekend.

All the while, volunteers are placing flags and name plaques throughout the cemetery in preparation for the Avenue of Flags Ceremony held on Monday, a joint presentation by the local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Before Lowry and Mitchell returned to their car, Lowry turned toward the road and lifted her hand above her eyes. She commented on the beauty of the flags lining the road as they billowed in the breeze.

Seconds later, Mitchell did the same: “Look at the flags.”

Turning to leave, Lucile Mitchell asks Lowry to try to remember a landmark to make it easier to find her brother-in-law for the next time they take a day to remember his service to his country.

“She and I make the trek every year,” Mitchell said.