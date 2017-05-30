News In Brief

City begins nuisance elimination program

DALLAS — The city of Dallas has again started the annual program of identifying and working with residents to eliminate the various nuisances caused by weeds, grass, and debris.

Community livability, property values and safety can be affected by tall grass, weeds, and uncontrolled growth of other vegetation. City Code 5.450 through 5.460 states the following are prohibited: 1) Any vegetation that is a fire hazard, 2) Weeds or grass that are more than 10 inches high, 3) Weeds or grass going to seed, and 4) The accumulation of debris, or other refuse that are not removed within a reasonable time.

Each property owner is obligated to cut down or remove noxious vegetation. This program will run throughout the growing season from spring through early fall.

If there are any questions regarding the enforcement of this ordinance or mowing, call the Weed Abatement Hotline at Dallas City Hall ,503-831-3568.

MI Rotary sells strawberries

POLK COUNTY — The Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club has started its annual strawberry fundraiser. Orders are due by June 8.

People may order fresh, cleaned, stemmed and sliced berries by phone or email, 503-838-6687 or strawberry@mirotaryclub.org.

Berries cost $50 for 30 pounds. Exact date for pickup depends on weather. Pickup sites include Independence, Dallas or Corvallis.

Proceeds go toward the club’s youth programs.

Monmouth PD seeks reserves

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Police Department is accepting applications for reserve police officers to augment full-time staff.

Successful candidates will attend the Mid-Valley Reserve Training Academy from November through May, and may obtain credit from Western Oregon University or Chemeketa Community College toward a degree.

Minimum qualifications include: 21 years or older, high school diploma or GED, valid Oregon driver’s license, and no criminal history.

For more information: www.ci.monmouth.or.us, or Officer Mike Hamilton, 503-838-1109.

DDA to host cash mob

DALLAS — The Dallas Downtown Association will host a cash mob Wednesday (today) at 5 p.m. Participants will meet at the corner of Mill and Main streets and will need to bring $10 to spend at a surprise local business and $10 for a social hour. Patrons will learn about the business before attending a social hour at another mystery location.

For more information: Emma Guida, emmagdda@gmail.com.