Two Galleries Offer A Medley Of Experiences In Artwork

Polk County’s art galleries seem small, but are mighty. The Dan Cannon Gallery of Art at Western Oregon University attracts artists from around the world, as well as displaying the work of future famous artists: students.

Check It Out • The Dan and Gail Cannon Gallery of Art is located on North Monmouth Avenue on the WOU Campus. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and by appointment. It is free and open to the public. For more information: 503-838-8607 or visit www.wou.edu/las/creativearts/art/gallery/. • The River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence, is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information: 503-838-6171.

The River Gallery in downtown Independence features a variety of mediums from a wide selection of artists, many of them live locally.

“There’s always something new going on at River Gallery,” said Ann Durley, one of the original founding partners of the gallery, which has been at its location for 18 years. “The biggest thing that’s going on is a juried art show called ‘Local Waters,’ that we’re doing in conjunction with the watershed council.”

In August, the gallery will host a party and show for the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21.

The gallery is larger than it appears, and all art is for sale.

It also carries limited edition prints, cards and ceramics.

“Come take a look,” Durley said. “I think you will be amazed at the diversity, quality and size of this gallery.”

At Western Oregon, the Dan Cannon Gallery of Art is open from fall through spring, and closed during the summer term.

“Right after Memorial Day will be our juried student exhibit,” said Paula Booth, gallery director. “The last show before the summer is our bachelor of fine arts show.”

Most of the art on display at the gallery is for sale.

“We often sell more work from the student show than with any other work,” Booth said. “It’s caught on with the community that they can come get some pretty great artwork for a good price during the student sale.”

It’s not just student artwork on display at the gallery.

“Each term we do two exhibits,” Booth said. “Each lasts about five weeks. Those are national; some are local or regional.”

Artists are sometimes determined by request of faculty or students, Booth said.

“I really try and work outside my own realm of taste, so we kind of get a little bit of everything,” she said. “I try and do some installation, some newer media, video and interactive kind of work. And then we do get some very traditional paintings.”

Fine art is displayed throughout campus, though it’s not all under the direction of Booth.

“The Health and Wellness Center has one of the best art collections around,” she said.

It may be tricky to walk through all the buildings, but that is one of Booth’s dreams: to put together an art tour on campus.

Some art is displayed in the open, as sculptures tucked between buildings. Other works are in buildings generally open to the public, such as space in the Werner University Center.