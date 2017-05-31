Your Home Away From Home: Bed And Breakfast Destinations In Polk County

Airlie Farms Bed and Breakfast
Where: 14810 Airlie Road, Monmouth.
Amenities: Six rooms available, but only two have a private bath. For groups, three to five rooms can be rented as a suite. Free high speed wireless Internet; wine tour discount available.
Rates: Call property for rates.
Of note: As part of Airlie Farms Quarter Horse breeding farm, horse-riding lessons and trail rides are also available, and guests may also choose to bring their own horses for their stay.
Contact: Joe and Nancy Petterson, 503-838-1500; airliefarm@aol.com; www.airliefarminn.com/.
Little Luckiamute Creekside
bed & breakfast
Where: 246 S. Main St., Falls City.
Amenities: Four rooms available — one king bed room, two queen bed rooms, and a bunk room with four beds. Shared living room and kitchen.
Rates: Call property for rates.
Of note: Property includes a restored historic home, built in 1907 and a beautiful view of the Little Luckiamute River.
Contact: 503-539-7558, 541-9793245 or www.littleluckiamutecreeksidebnb.com.
Buena Vista House Cafe and Lodging
Where: 11265 Riverview St., Independence.
Amenities: Two rooms available with shared bath for rent; also offers weekend breakfast (Saturday-Sunday) or Friday dinners, reservations required. Dining room seats 14 people.
Rates: Call property for rates.
Of note: Morning coffee, pastries and other breakfast items available Wednesday-Saturday, 8-11:30 a.m., no reservations necessary. For a full breakfast, call for reservations. Cash and check only.
Contact: Claudia, 503-838-6364; www.buenavistaoregon.com.
Hanson House Bed and Breakfast
Where: 23005 S. Yamhill River Road, Willamina.
Amenities: Four suites (all with private bath) available for rent. Free wireless Internet available.
Rates: Call property for rates.
Of note: Hanson House is located five miles east of Spirit Mountain Casino; free shuttle service is offered. Outdoor hot tub available on the eight-acre property.
Contact: Vicki Hanson, 541-815-3309; www.hansonhousebnb.com.
Fern Hill Lodge, Vacation Home
Where: 6000 Fern Hill Road, Monmouth.
Amenities: Six bedrooms plus loft, four bath, 5,300 square feet home for vacation rental on 25 acres. Beds for 20. Wifi, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplaces, theater room with 10-foot screen and seating for 18, Wii, exercise equipment, pingpong table, games, stocked fishing pond with row boat.
Rates: Call property for rates.
Of note: Built in 2008, Fern Hill Lodge is a luxurious log lodge overlooking an acre fishing pond with views of the valley and mountains. Renters have full access to the 25-acre property and pond. Great for family gatherings, retreats and wine tasting groups.
Contact: Polly McCrea 503-930-3080; fernhillpolly@gmail.com; www.vrbo.com
/557598 or on Facebook: Fern Hill Lodge.
MaMere’s Bed & Breakfast
Where: 212 Knox St., Monmouth.
Amenities: Pacific Northwest-themed rooms available for rent.
Rates: Call property for rates.
Contact: Emily McNulty, 503-917-8745; mameresguesthouse.net.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment