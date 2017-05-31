Your Home Away From Home: Bed And Breakfast Destinations In Polk County

Airlie Farms Bed and Breakfast

Where: 14810 Airlie Road, Monmouth.

Amenities: Six rooms available, but only two have a private bath. For groups, three to five rooms can be rented as a suite. Free high speed wireless Internet; wine tour discount available.

Rates: Call property for rates.

Of note: As part of Airlie Farms Quarter Horse breeding farm, horse-riding lessons and trail rides are also available, and guests may also choose to bring their own horses for their stay.

Contact: Joe and Nancy Petterson, 503-838-1500; airliefarm@aol.com; www.airliefarminn.com/.

Little Luckiamute Creekside

bed & breakfast

Where: 246 S. Main St., Falls City.

Amenities: Four rooms available — one king bed room, two queen bed rooms, and a bunk room with four beds. Shared living room and kitchen.

Rates: Call property for rates.

Of note: Property includes a restored historic home, built in 1907 and a beautiful view of the Little Luckiamute River.

Contact: 503-539-7558, 541-9793245 or www.littleluckiamutecreeksidebnb.com.

Buena Vista House Cafe and Lodging

Where: 11265 Riverview St., Independence.

Amenities: Two rooms available with shared bath for rent; also offers weekend breakfast (Saturday-Sunday) or Friday dinners, reservations required. Dining room seats 14 people.

Rates: Call property for rates.

Of note: Morning coffee, pastries and other breakfast items available Wednesday-Saturday, 8-11:30 a.m., no reservations necessary. For a full breakfast, call for reservations. Cash and check only.

Contact: Claudia, 503-838-6364; www.buenavistaoregon.com.

Hanson House Bed and Breakfast

Where: 23005 S. Yamhill River Road, Willamina.

Amenities: Four suites (all with private bath) available for rent. Free wireless Internet available.

Rates: Call property for rates.

Of note: Hanson House is located five miles east of Spirit Mountain Casino; free shuttle service is offered. Outdoor hot tub available on the eight-acre property.

Contact: Vicki Hanson, 541-815-3309; www.hansonhousebnb.com.

Fern Hill Lodge, Vacation Home

Where: 6000 Fern Hill Road, Monmouth.

Amenities: Six bedrooms plus loft, four bath, 5,300 square feet home for vacation rental on 25 acres. Beds for 20. Wifi, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplaces, theater room with 10-foot screen and seating for 18, Wii, exercise equipment, pingpong table, games, stocked fishing pond with row boat.

Rates: Call property for rates.

Of note: Built in 2008, Fern Hill Lodge is a luxurious log lodge overlooking an acre fishing pond with views of the valley and mountains. Renters have full access to the 25-acre property and pond. Great for family gatherings, retreats and wine tasting groups.

Contact: Polly McCrea 503-930-3080; fernhillpolly@gmail.com; www.vrbo.com

/557598 or on Facebook: Fern Hill Lodge.

MaMere’s Bed & Breakfast

Where: 212 Knox St., Monmouth.

Amenities: Pacific Northwest-themed rooms available for rent.

Rates: Call property for rates.

Contact: Emily McNulty, 503-917-8745; mameresguesthouse.net.