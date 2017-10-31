Community Notebook

New Testament lecture starts today

St. Thomas Episcopal Church will start a series of New Testament lectures on Wednesday (today) from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church on Levens Street.

For more information: John Krenkel, 435-503-4304 or 435-503-4303.

Eat pizza for Dallas High School turf

The Dallas Booster Club will host a pizza fundraiser through Papa Murphy’s, 244 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. No coupons will be accepted for this event, and 20 percent of sales go toward fundraising efforts for building a turf field at Dallas High School.

For more information: dhsboosterclub.org, or call Dallas athletics, 503-831-1976.

Democracy forum at Dallas library

The Dallas Public Library will host “Democracy from the Inside Out” at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the library.

The free event is an Oregon Humanities Conversation Project facilitated by Wendy Willis, a poet and essayist living in Portland.

The focus is on creating habits and practices that help us become more active, resilient and compassionate; act from our own values and listen closely to our neighbors.

Willis is the executive director of the Deliberative Democracy Consortium and founder and director of Oregon’s Kitchen Table at Portland State University. The event is provided through the Oregon Humanities and the Friends of the Dallas Library.

For more in information: 503-623-2633.

MVCA to recognize all veterans

Mid-Valley Christian Academy invites all veterans to the annual Veteran’s Day Chapel and Complimentary Breakfast on Nov. 8 from 8:15 to 10 a.m. at the school, 1483 16th St. N., Monmouth. The students wish to thank you for your service, and serve breakfast to you and your guests.

For more information: 503-838-2818, or Gaye Stewart, superintendent, 503-510-4370.

Faculty exhibit to open at WOU

Western Oregon University’s Cannon Gallery of Art will open its biennial art faculty exhibit on Nov. 8. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An opening reception will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 to celebrate the exhibition with food, drink and conversation. All are welcome.

Every two years, the Cannon Gallery of Art features the work of Western Oregon University art department faculty. Explore the recent work of Paula Booth, Jen Bracy, Jodie Garrison, Mary Harden, Kim Hoffman, Tim Hutchings, Rebecca McCannell, Sung Eun Park, Gregory Poulin, Daniel Tankersley, Diane Tarter, and Garima Thakur.

Artwork includes painting, photography, printmaking, graphic design, video, collage, sculpture and installation.

For more information: boothp@wou.edu.