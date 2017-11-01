﻿
0

Dallas School District To Sell Remainder Of Bond

Healthy growth in housing means bond could be paid off early, reduced taxes, or new bond ahead

Workers finish the new entrance to Oakdale Heights Elementary School. The improvements were paid for with bond proceeds.

Workers finish the new entrance to Oakdale Heights Elementary School. The improvements were paid for with bond proceeds. Photo by Jolene Guzman.

By Jolene Guzman

As of Wednesday, November 1, 2017

DALLAS — Dallas School District will sell the remainder of its $17 million maintenance bond in December with an early payoff -- and room to issue more bonds, with voter approval, before payments end...

Get full access to The Polk County Itemizer-Observer!

  • • For less than $1 a week, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Polk Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, you may create an account and verify your subscription here. Call our office at (503) 623-2373 with any questions.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿
﻿
﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)