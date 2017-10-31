Letters To The Editor

Adopt A Family prepares for holiday

Many of us feel rushed when we see the Christmas decorations in the malls and stores in mid-October.

One indicator of the season for us is beginning our Dallas Adopt A Family project.

We don’t want to rush you into the holiday season, but we do hope you will feel the meaning of Christmas, starting with a spirit of generous giving extending all the way to gratitude.

For many years, the Dallas Adopt A Family project, participating with The Salvation Army, has brightened Christmas with a box of food and supplies for many families, as well as gifts for children in those homes.

It has warmed our hearts to participate in this wonderful opportunity.

We would love to have many others in our community join us and be blessed by giving as well.



To adopt a family or to discover how you may give, please call Dallas Adopt A Family at 503-559-5373, or email dallasadopt1

@gmail.com by Nov. 15, or you may follow us on Facebook.

Gift boxes from adopters will be dropped off at the Dallas Evangelical Bible Church on Dec. 19 and will be picked up by the adoptees on Dec. 20.



Merry Christmas. Thank you for giving.

James and Candace Fowler

Dallas

Condolences much appreciated

The family of Dorothea Ames wish to thank all who sent condolences upon her passing Oct. 19, 2017.

As a Dallas resident for 67 years, Dot touched the lives of many with her quilting, attendance at Trinity Lutheran Church and cooking at the Blue Gardens in Dallas and in Monmouth, up to the day it closed.



The outpouring of support for her family is greatly appreciated. Again, thank you.

Keith Ames

Dallas