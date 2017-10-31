﻿
0

One ‘Murder’ Solved

Another awaits for DDA’s 2018 mystery dinner

Ashton Jade was the victim of Saturday murder mystery in downtown Dallas.

Ashton Jade was the victim of Saturday murder mystery in downtown Dallas. COURTESY OF DALLAS DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION

By Jolene Guzman

As of Tuesday, October 31, 2017

DALLAS — Just as one murder was solved, another one happened...

Get full access to The Polk County Itemizer-Observer!

  • • For less than $1 a week, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Polk Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, you may create an account and verify your subscription here. Call our office at (503) 623-2373 with any questions.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿
﻿
﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)