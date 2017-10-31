Spread The Joy This Holiday Season

Today officially starts our run to the holidays and the end of 2017, with Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s.

A letter-writer reminds us today that Dallas Adopt A Family has started seeking donations and volunteers. Other organizations also are gearing up to brighten the holidays for families in need, including Toys for Tots, Dallas Christmas Cheer, and the Independence Santa Train — which is back this year thanks to the efforts of Traci Cathcart, of Famous Footwear, and the Portland & Western Railroad.

At the same time, teams in Monmouth and Independence have formed up to have a friendly competition to see who can get the most food donated for the Ella Curran Food Bank.

The winner will be announced at a MI Chamber event on Nov. 16, but the true winners are those who find themselves in need of the food bank’s services.

It feels good to help, and this time of year there is no shortage of opportunities to get involved in the community.

No time? That’s OK, too. With fundraisers and dinner auctions to benefit our Dallas Dragons, Central Panthers, and Monmouth-Independence YMCA coming up in the next few months, open your pocketbook to ensure these nonprofits can reach as many community members as possible. Every penny counts.

Remember the Dallas Booster Club is hard at work raising money for a new turf field for the high school, and will accept your cans for recycling — double bonus: giving to a great cause and clearing clutter before holiday guests arrive.

Speaking of volunteers, each year at the Itemizer we celebrate community champions. This year, we invite you, our readers, to nominate someone from your community who gives much without thought of return or reward. Help us celebrate our local heroes and volunteers.

The holiday season can bring lots of stress as we hustle to buy gifts, make travel plans, and wonder where the year went. Let us not forget to take moments to help and recognize those groups who make the season a little more festive for those less fortunate than us.